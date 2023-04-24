WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Kevin Nash Confirms Big Name Turned Down Joining The NWO

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Apr 24, 2023

Kevin Nash Confirms Big Name Turned Down Joining The NWO

During the most recent episode of his Kliq This podcast, Kevin Nash revealed that he wanted Booker T to join the NWO, but Booker T turned him down due to their intense work schedule.

“I wanted Booker. I wanted a black athlete. I wanted a black man and Book was a real dude. He always has been. I remember I asked him. I said, ‘Book, would you join the NWO?’ He looked at me and said, ‘Big fella man, Kev, I don’t want to work that fu**ing hard. You guys work every fu**ing house show.’ I said, ‘Alright.’”

Booker T ended up joining and getting kicked out of the WWE version of the NWO in 2002.

Source: wrestlingnews.co
Tags: #wwe #wcw #nwo #kevin nash #nwo #booker t

