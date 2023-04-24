Kevin Nash Confirms Big Name Turned Down Joining The NWO

During the most recent episode of his Kliq This podcast, Kevin Nash revealed that he wanted Booker T to join the NWO, but Booker T turned him down due to their intense work schedule.

“I wanted Booker. I wanted a black athlete. I wanted a black man and Book was a real dude. He always has been. I remember I asked him. I said, ‘Book, would you join the NWO?’ He looked at me and said, ‘Big fella man, Kev, I don’t want to work that fu**ing hard. You guys work every fu**ing house show.’ I said, ‘Alright.’”

Booker T ended up joining and getting kicked out of the WWE version of the NWO in 2002.

⚡ WWE Confirms "Huge Announcement" For Tonight's RAW