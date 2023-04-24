WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WWE Confirms "Huge Announcement" For Tonight's RAW

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Apr 24, 2023

WWE has now confirmed Triple H will be appearing on tonight’s WWE RAW with a "huge" announcement.

WWE revealed the news this afternoon in a video in which Byron Saxton and Mustafa Ali revealed that HHH will be on tonight’s show for the big announcement.

It remains unknown at this stage what Triple H will announce.

— Ben Jordan Kerin Apr 24, 2023 01:51PM


Tags: #wwe #raw #triple h

