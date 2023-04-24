WWE Confirms "Huge Announcement" For Tonight's RAW

WWE has now confirmed Triple H will be appearing on tonight’s WWE RAW with a "huge" announcement.
WWE revealed the news this afternoon in a video in which Byron Saxton and Mustafa Ali revealed that HHH will be on tonight’s show for the big announcement.
It remains unknown at this stage what Triple H will announce.
🚨 🚨 🚨— WWE (@WWE) April 24, 2023
In addition to @sanbenito's return to the red brand, @ByronSaxton and @AliWWE deliver the news that @TripleH will be on #WWERaw with a HUGE announcement in front of a completely SOLD OUT Chicago crowd 👀
📺 8/7c on @USANetwork pic.twitter.com/NFONKv6SNn
