WWE Is Reportedly Talking To Free Agents Despite Hiring Freeze

Despite a hiring freeze in place due to WWE being takeover by Endeavor, Chief Content Officer for WWE Paul "Triple H" Levesque has still been talking to prospective signings for the company.

Fightful Select reports Triple H's team is still actively contacting free agents. Nick Aldis who just returned to IMPACT Wrestling revealed WWE had an interest in him but had paused "main roster hires" during the Endeavor sale.

WWE hopes to been in a position to hire against soon according to a well-placed WWE source. As well as Aldis, WWE has been in contact with EJ Nduka as well as former NJPW star Jay White, who went on to sign with All Elite Wrestling.

Additionally, the reports notes that William Regal and Bruce Prichard have reached out to talent although no names of who they are talking to were given.

