New AEW Saturday Night Show Will Reportedly Feature Tagline Related To CM Punk

During the latest episode of Wrestling Observer Live, Bryan Alvarez and Mike Sempervive speculated on the Tony Khan announcement on this Wednesday's AEW Dynamite.

Alvarez speculated that although not confirmed Khan could announce the promotion will be heading to the United Center for the debut episode of "Collision" on June 17, which is rumored to be when CM Punk will return to the company

Alvarez also revealed AEW is planning a tagline for that show on June 17 related to CM Punk:

"What I know is that they have a tagline for this show," Alvarez said. "I'm not talking about a tagline for Collision. I'm talking about a tagline for that specific show at the United Center. Whatever it is, I believe it's CM Punk related. I think this time they're going to announce that that is going to be where he is going to be returning and it's not gonna be like the first time where it was a big surprise. I don't know that for sure but the fact that they have a Punk related tagline tells me...I think at some point we are going to be told in advance for the debut of this big show."

AEW is reportedly planning a brand split of sorts with CM Punk being the top star of Collision.