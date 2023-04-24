Triple H Rumored To Be Making Announcement On Tonight's WWE RAW

Insider source WRKD Wrestling is reporting on Twitter that there is a rumor Triple H will be making an announcement tonight on RAW.
It remains unclear as to what the announcement may be about, but possible that this could be related to the WWE Draft that will begin on Friday's WWE SmackDown or even something else.
Bad Bunny appearing is the only thing confirmed for tonight's RAW broadcast.
There are rumors backstage of Triple H making an announcement during tonight’s #WWERaw.— WRKD Wrestling (@WRKDWrestling) April 24, 2023
Details surrounding it and what exactly it entails are tight-lipped and unknown. pic.twitter.com/TWyQExs49W
⚡ Trish Stratus Reveals She Is Unsure Why WWE Talent Can't Say "Wrestling"
Trish Stratus recently made an appearance on WWE After The Bell during which she discussed turning heel by attacking Becky Lynch on a recent [...]— Ben Jordan Kerin Apr 24, 2023 02:19PM
Follow us on @WNSource
Follow us on Instagram
LIKE us on Facebook
⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com