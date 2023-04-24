WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

  

 

Triple H Rumored To Be Making Announcement On Tonight's WWE RAW

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Apr 24, 2023

Triple H Rumored To Be Making Announcement On Tonight's WWE RAW

Insider source WRKD Wrestling is reporting on Twitter that there is a rumor Triple H will be making an announcement tonight on RAW. 

It remains unclear as to what the announcement may be about, but possible that this could be related to the WWE Draft that will begin on Friday's WWE SmackDown or even something else.

Bad Bunny appearing is the only thing confirmed for tonight's RAW broadcast. 

Trish Stratus Reveals She Is Unsure Why WWE Talent Can't Say "Wrestling"

Trish Stratus recently made an appearance on WWE After The Bell during which she discussed turning heel by attacking Becky Lynch on a recent [...]

— Ben Jordan Kerin Apr 24, 2023 02:19PM

Source: WRKD Wrestling
Tags: #wwe #raw #triple h

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram 

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/81720/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2023 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π
Developed by Krysti.Engineer