Kurt Angle Says He Would Love To Form "Unstoppable" Tag Team With Current WWE Superstar

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Apr 24, 2023

During a recent Q&A episode of the Kurt Angle Show podcast, Angle was asked if he would like to form a heel duo with WWE Superstar Chad Gable, who is also a former Olympian and often likened to Angle. He said:

“I would love to be a heel with Chad Gable. He’s so entertaining. The two of us together would be unstoppable. But, I’m sorry to say — if I ever came back to wrestle, I don’t know if I’d be a heel.”

“It’d be really difficult for me because of the career I have and the age I am. When you get older, people start having sympathy for you and they wanna cheer you on, they want you to win and it’s really hard to turn heel later on in your career.”

“Like Undertaker, look at him. He has so much respect. He’s been in the company for 30 years and all his accomplishments. You know how hard it would be for Undertaker to be a heel right now? It’s almost impossible and I think I’m comparable to that.”

