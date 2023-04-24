How Mercedes Mone Has Been Received Backstage In NJPW/STARDOM

Mercedes Mone recently lost the IWGP Women’s Championship to Mayu Iwatani at Sunday’s STARDOM event. It was reportedly following the event that Mone recently agreed to a contract extension with NJPW/STARDOM.

During the latest Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer reported that Mone is well-received backstage. Meltzer said:

“She was very well received backstage…..I heard nothing, but….she’s really trying to fit in. No complaints about doing the job here. No big league or whatever, she did not act like ‘I’m a big…a lot of times when American stars come to Japan, they act like they’re big stars. Less now, but in the old days, it was pretty prevalent. And she had none of that. She’s worldwide more famous than any of these women, but she did not come across like that at all. Very well received," Meltzer stated.