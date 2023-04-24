Kevin Owens Seemingly Okay Following Injury Scare

During the WWE live event in Fort Wayne this past weekend, it appeared as though Kevin Owens injured his ankle during his tag match with Sami Zayn against The Usos.

Following the event Owens was seen limping and required help to the backstage area. Owens did appear later during the Cody vs. Solo main event match, although he was limping.

On the following night in Toledo, OH for a Sunday live event, he appeared fine and one would assume as he appeared he is not injured enough to miss ring action.

Kevin Owens will team with Sami Zayn to take on The Usos on this coming Friday's WWE SmackDown.