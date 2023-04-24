WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Update On Lita's Current Status With WWE

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Apr 24, 2023

Following a recent backstage attack by Trish Stratus on RAW, many have been wondering when Lita will be back on WWE television.

PWInsider Elite reports that Lita has not been backstage at any recent WWE events and there are no plans for her to be used going forward.

It is believed that Trish Stratus will go up against Lynch in a singles match, but this will not take place until SummerSlam 2023. It remains to be seen if Lita will return to compete against Stratus or seek revenge.

Source: PWInsider
Tags: #wwe #lita #trish stratus

