Eric Bischoff Reveals He "Almost Died Twice" During Recent Health Scare

Eric Bischoff has revealed that he almost died twice after losing part of his intestines.

During the latest episode of his 83 Weeks podcast, Eric Bischoff explained that changing his diet almost had fatal results. Bischoff explained:

“I’m hypoglycemic, meaning if I have a candy bar, I’ll pass out. I’m reading about all this stuff and one of the things I read was using a supplement like Metamucil or, in this case, I used…psyllium husks. So, I’m thinking I’m going to add these psyllium husks to my repertoire.

“I’m looking at the directions and it says ‘Recommended one to three tablespoons.’ And I’m going, ‘Well, that’s for the average person.’ Since I spent 30 years in the wrestling business, I know that if one to three is good for the average person that I need a minimum of four to five, because that’s how that works. That’s where I stopped, I didn’t read the rest of the directions, especially the important part that said, ‘Don’t start out with a maximum dose right away, work your way up to it.’

Following a drink of the psyllium husks in a smoothie he noted:

“I get up, go to the bathroom, and I’m passing buckets of blood, like lots of it.”

He then went on to explain what doctors discovered and wanted to do:

“So, now they are having a discussion with me about how much of my intestines they are going to surgically remove, and give me a little bag. And I’m going, ‘Oh no, we’re not doing anything’ but the doctor was pretty serious.”

On the surgery:

“I had used up all of the blood they had at the hospital or in the county where I live in. So, they put me in a helicopter and life-flighted me up to Billings, Montana because they had better equipment and experienced surgeons up there and all that kind of stuff.”

WNS wishes Eric Bischoff all the best in his recovery.