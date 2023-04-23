WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

  

 

Former WWE Superstar Backstage At GCW Event On Saturday Night

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Apr 23, 2023

Former WWE Superstar Backstage At GCW Event On Saturday Night

Trinity Fatu was backstage at Saturday night’s GCW "Scene of the Crime" live event at the Engelwood Neighborhood Center in Orlando, FL. Fatu, was known as Naomi in WWE.

Fightful Select reports the former WWE Superstar was spotted backstage with the other talent. It remains unclear if she was just visiting or has plans to join the promotion.

Fatu was also backstage recently at the ROH Supercard of Honor pay-per-view. She was also there during WrestleMania 39 weekend for the WrestleCon convention and the Wale-Mania event.

Fatu has been training with Samuray Del Sol (Kalisto).

Mercedes Mone Loses IWGP Women’s Championship, Reportedly Extends NJPW Contract

The IWGP Women’s Championship reign of Mercedes Mone is over. Mone suffered her first major defeat when STARDOM’s Icon, Mayu Iw [...]

— Ben Jordan Kerin Apr 23, 2023 09:57AM


Tags: #gcw #game changer wrestling #scene of the crime #wwe #trinity fatu #naomi

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram 

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/81697/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2023 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π
Developed by Krysti.Engineer