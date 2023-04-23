Former WWE Superstar Backstage At GCW Event On Saturday Night

Trinity Fatu was backstage at Saturday night’s GCW "Scene of the Crime" live event at the Engelwood Neighborhood Center in Orlando, FL. Fatu, was known as Naomi in WWE.

Fightful Select reports the former WWE Superstar was spotted backstage with the other talent. It remains unclear if she was just visiting or has plans to join the promotion.

Fatu was also backstage recently at the ROH Supercard of Honor pay-per-view. She was also there during WrestleMania 39 weekend for the WrestleCon convention and the Wale-Mania event.

Fatu has been training with Samuray Del Sol (Kalisto).