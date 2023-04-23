WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Mercedes Mone Loses IWGP Women’s Championship, Reportedly Extends NJPW Contract

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Apr 23, 2023

The IWGP Women’s Championship reign of Mercedes Mone is over.

Mone suffered her first major defeat when STARDOM’s Icon, Mayu Iwatani defeated her for the IWGP Women’s Championship at All Star Grand Queendom.

There has been much speculation concerning the future of Mone in NJPW and STARDOM, with a number of sources reporting she is not done with the promotions.

It is believed the former WWE Superstar has signed an extension with Bushiroad – the parent company of New Japan and STARDOM, according to to Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer. The terms of the extension have not been revealed and it remains unclear when Mone will next appear.

Tags: #njpw #stardom #mercedes mone #sasha banks

