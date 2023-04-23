Mercedes Mone Loses IWGP Women’s Championship, Reportedly Extends NJPW Contract

The IWGP Women’s Championship reign of Mercedes Mone is over.

Mone suffered her first major defeat when STARDOM’s Icon, Mayu Iwatani defeated her for the IWGP Women’s Championship at All Star Grand Queendom.

There has been much speculation concerning the future of Mone in NJPW and STARDOM, with a number of sources reporting she is not done with the promotions.

It is believed the former WWE Superstar has signed an extension with Bushiroad – the parent company of New Japan and STARDOM, according to to Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer. The terms of the extension have not been revealed and it remains unclear when Mone will next appear.

Mayu Iwatani has just defeated Mercedes Mone to become the IWGP Women’s Champion at today’s STARDOM All Star Grand Queendom (04.23.2023)pic.twitter.com/ogM8GSmFia — Dark Puroresu Flowsion (@PuroresuFlow) April 23, 2023

Mercedes Mone speech ❤️ pic.twitter.com/ZkEdZoFoRX — Diva Stan (@DIVASTAN1) April 23, 2023