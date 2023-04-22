WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
96 Superstars Eligible For 2023 WWE Draft

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Apr 22, 2023

The 2023 WWE Draft begins next week and it looks like it will be one of the biggest in some time. 

During this week's episode of WWE SmackDown, the company revealed 96 Superstars that will be eligible for the two-week draft.

Below is the full list of the 96 Superstars that WWE has confirmed as eligible:

- Cedric Alexander
- Shelton Benjamin
- Mia Yim
- Elias
- Dexter Lumis
- Mustafa Ali
- Dana Brooke
- Tamina Snuka
- Piper Niven
- Baron Corbin
- Nikki Cross
- Tegan Nox
- Xia Li
- Akira Tozawa
- Mansoor
- Maxxine Dupri
- Mace
- Angel
- Humberto
- Lacey Evans
- Chelsea Green
- Sonya Deville
- Emma
- Madcap Moss
- Luke Gallows
- AJ Styles
- Karl Anderson
- Dolph Ziggler
- Shotzi
- Natalya
- Karrion Kross
- Scarlett
- Rick Boogs
- Ashante “Thee” Adonis
- “B-Fan” Briana Brandy
- “Top Dolla” AJ Francis
- Braun Strowman
- Ricochet
- Maryse
- The Miz
- Shinsuke Nakamura
- Kofi Kingston
- Xavier Woods
- Ivar
- Erik
- Valhalla
- Otis
- Chad Gable
- Johnny Gargano
- Candice LeRae
- MVP
- Omos
- LA Knight
- Matt Riddle
- Ronda Rousey
- Shayna Baszler
- Ridge Holland
- Sheamus
- Butch
- Bronson Reed
- Asuka
- Rey Mysterio
- Santos Escobar
- Zelina Vega
- Cruz Del Toro
- Joaquin Wilde
- Bobby Lashley
- IYO SKY
- Bayley
- Dakota Kai
- Ludwig Kaiser
- Giovanni Vinci
- Solo Sikoa
- Jimmy Uso
- Jey Uso
- Damian Priest
- Dominik Mysterio
- Finn Balor
- Angelo Dawkins
- Montez Ford
- Drew McIntyre
- Seth Rollins
- Cody Rhodes
- Charlotte Flair
- Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champion Sami Zayn
- Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champion Kevin Owens
- WWE Intercontinental Champion GUNTHER
- RAW Women’s Champion Bianca Belair
- Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns
- SmackDown Women’s Champion Rhea Ripley
- WWE United States Champion Austin Theory
- WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion Raquel Rodriguez
- WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion Liv Morgan
- Brock Lesnar
- Becky Lynch
- Edge


