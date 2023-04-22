WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Mercedes Mone Slams "Dirtsheets" For Reporting On Her Wealth

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Apr 22, 2023

Mercedes Mone Slams "Dirtsheets" For Reporting On Her Wealth

IWGP Women’s Champion Mercedes Mone (Sasha Banks) recently told her fans, "I'm richer than I’ve ever been and I love that for me  #moné" on her Twitter account.

Mercedes later followed up with the following tweet:

"The fact that there’s dirtsheets for scripted entertainment is hilarious! Y’all need to keep the fantasy booking/stories for Reddit  . Let us entertainers, entertain you! Point blank period…… Please enjoy our hard work and craft! Have fun you marks"

Mone is scheduled to defend her IWGP Women’s title against Mayu Iwatani at Stardom’s All Star Grand Queendom event on Sunday. 

Tags: #njpw #stardom #mercedes mone #sasha banks

