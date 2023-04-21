News On Naomi’s (Trinity Fatu) Possible Future With NJPW

The future of Trinity Fatu is still very much up in the air since she departed WWE.

Naomi recently confirmed her WWE exit on social media after she and Mercedes Mone (Sasha Banks) walked out of the company last year over creative differences.

Mone went on to sign a deal with Bushiroad, the company that owns NJPW and STARDOM while Noami hasn't yet returned to the ring, although she recently submitted a trademark application for what appears to be her new ring name.

Dave Meltzer recently report in the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, NJPW/STARDOM was interested in signing Noami but opted not to sign her as they are making savings following the pandemic.

“Because of that, the wrestling division is under pressure to keep spending down. An example is that they were told they could bring in Trinity Fatu, but it was felt it would cost too much for the return and thus far hadn’t made that deal,” Meltzer wrote.

