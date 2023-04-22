Jim Ross Reflects On Rob Van Dam Refusing To Put Over Road Dogg In 1997

During his Grilling JR podcast, Jim Ross discussed Rob Van Dam once refusing to lose a match to "Road Dogg" Jesse James in 1997 who was a mid-carder. J.R. believed RVD was given bad advice:

“Awkward. Unfortunate. I thought he got bad advice. Here’s the deal. Should he have put Road Dogg over? If that’s what the booker wanted, yeah. It’s the right thing to do. I know I could argue that point. I sure as hell would have stayed on my post and done my work and that’s just how Rob was raised.”

“I’m sure that Eddie Farhat’s influences had a bearing on the decision that Rob was making. I just don’t believe in the worst excuse or reason better said I don’t think it’s cool when you don’t want to finish the project even though it may not be what you want to do you’re still getting paid and go out there and steal the show and turn heads again and move up the card. But, you can’t do it if you’re not there. You got to have a jersey to play. Don’t turn your jersey in.”