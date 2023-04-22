WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Former WWE Superstar Mandy Rose Posts Pamala Anderson Inspired Baywatch Swimsuit Photos

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Apr 22, 2023

For a number of weeks, there have been rumors that the iconic Baywatch television drama is about to be rebooted for a new generation.

Celebrating that news is former WWE NXT women’s champion Mandy Rose released some photos inspired by the popular television show.

The new set of photos features six sultry images of her standing in various suggestive poses on a Lifeguard tower with a view count of 118k in the 24 hours since she posted it.

At the link below you can see Rose's photos. 

Mandy Rose was released by WWE in 2022 after her racy content on an OnlyFans-style content site was leaked.

Tags: #wwe #mandy rose #baywatch #pamala anderson

