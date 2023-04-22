Former WWE Superstar Mandy Rose Posts Pamala Anderson Inspired Baywatch Swimsuit Photos

For a number of weeks, there have been rumors that the iconic Baywatch television drama is about to be rebooted for a new generation.

Celebrating that news is former WWE NXT women’s champion Mandy Rose released some photos inspired by the popular television show.

The new set of photos features six sultry images of her standing in various suggestive poses on a Lifeguard tower with a view count of 118k in the 24 hours since she posted it.

At the link below you can see Rose's photos.

Might start a petition to get @mandysacs into Baywatch after this...https://t.co/zf4lDduu4i — Daily Star (@dailystar) April 22, 2023

Mandy Rose was released by WWE in 2022 after her racy content on an OnlyFans-style content site was leaked.