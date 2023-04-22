WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

  

 

Unexpected Match Involving Seth Rollins Announced For WWE Backlash 2023

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Apr 22, 2023

Unexpected Match Involving Seth Rollins Announced For WWE Backlash 2023

Seth Rollins has a match at the upcoming WWE Backlash 2023 pay-per-view in a bout nobody expected.

On Friday's WWE SmackDown,  Zelina Vega challenged SmackDown Women’s Champion Rhea Ripley to a match at Backlash and it was announced that Austin Theory would be defending his WWE United States Championship in Puerto Rico against both Bobby Lashley and Bronson Reed.

One more match was announced on SmackDown and it has raised a few eyebrows, Seth Rollins will take on the giant Omos.

The match appears odd given Omos and Rollins have had no on-air interaction.

Make-A-Wish Celebrates 40 Year Partnership With WWE

Make-A-Wish and WWE are celebrating 40 years in partnership. The charity issued a press release hyping the partnership, which you can read b [...]

— Ben Jordan Kerin Apr 22, 2023 10:27AM

 


Tags: #wwe #backlash #seth rollins

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram 

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/81685/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2023 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π
Developed by Krysti.Engineer