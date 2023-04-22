Unexpected Match Involving Seth Rollins Announced For WWE Backlash 2023

Seth Rollins has a match at the upcoming WWE Backlash 2023 pay-per-view in a bout nobody expected.
On Friday's WWE SmackDown, Zelina Vega challenged SmackDown Women’s Champion Rhea Ripley to a match at Backlash and it was announced that Austin Theory would be defending his WWE United States Championship in Puerto Rico against both Bobby Lashley and Bronson Reed.
One more match was announced on SmackDown and it has raised a few eyebrows, Seth Rollins will take on the giant Omos.
The match appears odd given Omos and Rollins have had no on-air interaction.
