AEW Files Trademark For "AEW WrestleDream"

AEW has filed a trademark for "AEW WrestleDream" for clothing , games and more.

You can see the filing below:

Mark For: AEW WRESTLEDREAM trademark registration is intended to cover the categories of bandanas; Headwear; Pajamas; Pants; Pullovers; Shirts; Shorts; Socks; Sweatpants; Sweatshirts; Underwear; Athletic apparel, namely, shirts, pants, jackets, footwear, hats and caps, athletic uniforms; Clothing belts; Clothing for wear in wrestling games; Jogging suits; Leather belts for clothing; Outer jackets; Polo shirts; Sports shirts; T-shirts; Tank tops; Wrist bands as clothing.

Trademark Class 28 generally covers all forms of branding related to games, sporting goods, and gymnastic equipment.