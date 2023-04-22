WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
AEW Files Trademark For "AEW WrestleDream"

Posted By: Guy Incognito on Apr 22, 2023

AEW has filed a trademark for "AEW WrestleDream" for clothing , games and more.

You can see the filing below:

Mark For: AEW WRESTLEDREAM trademark registration is intended to cover the categories of bandanas; Headwear; Pajamas; Pants; Pullovers; Shirts; Shorts; Socks; Sweatpants; Sweatshirts; Underwear; Athletic apparel, namely, shirts, pants, jackets, footwear, hats and caps, athletic uniforms; Clothing belts; Clothing for wear in wrestling games; Jogging suits; Leather belts for clothing; Outer jackets; Polo shirts; Sports shirts; T-shirts; Tank tops; Wrist bands as clothing.

Trademark Class 28 generally covers all forms of branding related to games, sporting goods, and gymnastic equipment.

Source: fightful.com
Tags: #aew

