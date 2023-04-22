Booker T Theorizes Why Jon Moxley Bleeds So Much

Jon Moxley and bleeding go hand in hand, with many of his matches featuring blood and lots of it! Some fans and even wrestlers have spoken out against the amount of blood Moxley spills, while others praise him.

Booker T recently explained why the AEW star might be displaying a crimson mask so often, telling his listeners on his Hall of Fame podcast that Moxley might be trying to become the Terry Funk of this era.

“Maybe Jon Moxley is trying to create something,” he said. “Maybe he’s trying to be that Terry Funk of this era. Maybe he wants to go down and leave that as his legacy… Maybe that’s not for you, but maybe a lot of people like it. Maybe that’s his niche.”

Do you like the amount of blood Jon Moxley spills?