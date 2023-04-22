WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
AJ Styles Reportedly Still Not Ready To Return To WWE From Injury

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Apr 22, 2023

Fans of AJ Styles might have to wait a little longer to see him back in a WWE ring.

PWInsider reports Styles was not in attendance for WrestleMania weekend in Los Angeles and the latest is that it is "a matter of him being cleared" to return to action. Styles has been recovering from a broken ankle.

The report adds he hasn't been spotted at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando. WWE normally sends talent there just before they are cleared and ready to return to TV, but with no sign of that it would seem like he is still recovering.

WWE Developmental Dealing With "Unusually High" Number Of Injuries

Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that there is currently an "unusually high" number of injuries and medical absences in WWE right now, [...]

