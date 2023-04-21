WWE Developmental Dealing With "Unusually High" Number Of Injuries

Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that there is currently an "unusually high" number of injuries and medical absences in WWE right now, especially in WWE developmental, where around a dozen people are not medically cleared to wrestle.
This includes Amari Miller, Arianna Grace, Nikkita Lyons, Roderick Strong, Sanga, Blair Davenport, Yulisa Leon, and others.
