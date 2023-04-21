WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WWE Developmental Dealing With "Unusually High" Number Of Injuries

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Apr 21, 2023

Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that there is currently an "unusually high" number of injuries and medical absences in WWE right now, especially in WWE developmental, where around a dozen people are not medically cleared to wrestle.

This includes Amari Miller, Arianna Grace, Nikkita Lyons, Roderick Strong, Sanga, Blair Davenport, Yulisa Leon, and others.

SPOILER Possible NXT Stars Moving To Main WWE Roster

WWE reported earlier that a number of main roster call-ups are expected during 2023 WWE Draft.  PWInsider Elite reports that WWE NXT U [...]

— Ben Jordan Kerin Apr 21, 2023 04:10PM


