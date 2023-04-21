WWE Reacts To Warner Bros. Discovery Interest

New information has emerged about Warner Bros. Discovery potentially having an interest in airing WWE programming in the future.

James Andrew Miller, who previously worked for Washington Post and was Executive VP of Original Programming for USA Network, told Jimmy Traina on SI Media that he had heard of interest in WWE programming from some people at Warner Bros. Discovery.

PWInsider reports there were a lot of people within WWE "whose ears immediately perked up" after Miller's comments came to light on social media as they questioned whether this is a real possibility or if it was just internet speculation.

It should be noted WBD is believed to be satisfied with AEW, and they are looking to expand their AEW content on Saturday nights. There is no indication that WBD and WWE have talked beyond what Miller said.