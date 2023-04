Ted DiBiase Sr. Issues Apology Concerning Recent Twitter Post

WWE Hall of Famer Ted DiBiase Sr. issued the following statement:

"I'D LIKE TO PERSONALLY ISSUE AN APOLOGY FOR AN UNTIMELY POST THAT WAS PUBLISHED THROUGH MY SOCIAL MEDIA CHANNELS EARLIER TODAY.

AS YOU KNOW I TRY TO SHARE NOSTALGIC MEMORIES FROM MY WRESTLING CAREER AS A WAY FOR FANS TO REVISIT THEIR CHILDHOOD MEMORIES. SINCE MY TIME IS LIMITED DUE TO TRAVEL REQUIREMENTS THE POSTS ARE APPROVED BY ME AHEAD OF TIME AND SCHEDULED FOR A LATER DATE.

OUR FAMILY IS CURRENTLY NAVIGATING A DIFFICULT SEASON AND WHILE WE CANNOT SPEAK TO THESE EVENTS PUBLICLY, WE APPRECIATE YOUR PRAYERS DURING THIS TIME.

PLEASE KNOW THAT I TRULY APPRECIATE THE LOVE AND SUPPORT FROM THE FANS! YOU HAVE BEEN APART OF OUR FAMILY FOR MORE THAN 40 YEARS, AND FOR THAT I COULD NEVER THANK YOU ENOUGH."