Ted DiBiase Jr. Pleads Not Guilty To Indictment, Issues First Comment

Former WWE Superstar Ted DiBiase has pleaded not guilty to multiple felony charges.

DiBiase has been charged with fraudulently obtaining money from The Emergency Food Assistance Program and the Temporary Assistance for Needy Families.

Ross Adams of WAPT-ABC Channel 16 reports that DiBiase pleded not guilty to the 13-count indictment in federal court. DiBiase had shackles on his ankles and chains at his waist, along with handcuffs in front of a judge.

Following the hearing, DiBiase was released on bond . DiBiase was asked if he had any comments as he left the courthouse with his wife and attorney, as seen in the news clip below. He said:

“Jesus loves you, brother. God bless you, man.”

DiBiase faces a total of 80 years in federal prison in what has been described as the biggest fraud case in the history of Mississippi.