WWE Clash At The Castle Generated Over $27 Million For Wales Economy

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Apr 21, 2023

WWE Clash at the Castle in 2022 brought in £21.8 million ($27,118,328) to the economy in Wales, according to BBC.

The stadium event took place at Principality Stadium in Cardiff on September 3 and had an attendance of 62,296. A report on the impact of the big event revealed 75% of fans traveled to Wales from outside the country, the majority from England.

A reported 57% of non-locals said the event made them want to explore Wales further.

Welsh Rugby Union Interim CEO Nigel Walker said: "[Cardiff] stepped up to the challenge. Clash at the Castle had a global audience of millions, and with all eyes on Principality Stadium, we showcased what a magnificent venue we have here in Cardiff."

Wales’ economy minister Vaughan Gething added: "In addition to the direct economic impact the event delivered here in Wales, it provided us with a huge boost to our profile internationally. This included opportunities to showcase Wales’ vibrant language and culture through bespoke content creation shared globally on WWE’s social media channels."

Source: bbc.com
Tags: #wwe #clash at the castle #uk #united kingdom #wales

