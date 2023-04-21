Latest On When AEW Could Announce New TV Show

News has emerged on when AEW plans to announce their new weekly television show, "Collision" by way of Andrew Zarian of the Mat Men podcast. He reports that May 17 is when the Warner Bros. Discovery upfronts take place and when new shows get announced:

“The announcement is most likely happening at the upfronts. So, I believe that’s May 17th. So a month out from the actual show. Which I’ve heard — different sources have said the same thing. I believe that’s happening. I don’t know if Tony [Khan] is announing it upfront or if Turner is announcing it upfront, but they are announcing it at upfronts.”

It is worth noting, May 17 is also a Wednesday and the announcement could officially be made on Dynamite on TBS.