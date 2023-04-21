WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

  

 

Latest On When AEW Could Announce New TV Show

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Apr 21, 2023

Latest On When AEW Could Announce New TV Show

News has emerged on when AEW plans to announce their new weekly television show, "Collision" by way of Andrew Zarian of the Mat Men podcast. He reports that May 17 is when the Warner Bros. Discovery upfronts take place and when new shows get announced:

“The announcement is most likely happening at the upfronts. So, I believe that’s May 17th. So a month out from the actual show. Which I’ve heard — different sources have said the same thing. I believe that’s happening. I don’t know if Tony [Khan] is announing it upfront or if Turner is announcing it upfront, but they are announcing it at upfronts.”

It is worth noting, May 17 is also a Wednesday and the announcement could officially be made on Dynamite on TBS.

CM Punk Hasn’t Yet Apologized To The Young Bucks And Here's Why

Dave Meltzer reported in the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter, there has been no resolution to the problems between CM Punk and other me [...]

— Ben Jordan Kerin Apr 21, 2023 02:02PM

Source: itrwrestling.com
Tags: #aew #collision

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram 

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/81669/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2023 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π
Developed by Krysti.Engineer