CM Punk Hasn’t Yet Apologized To The Young Bucks And Here's Why

Dave Meltzer reported in the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter, there has been no resolution to the problems between CM Punk and other members of the AEW roster due to his actions at All Out 2022.

The Young Bucks haven’t received an apology from Punk, and there is a reason for this. Meltzer reported “As of the weekend there was no resolution to the situation and there are many situations and things involved. Since I’ve been asked about this a lot, Punk has not apologized or attempted to make any direct amends to the Young Bucks, although those close to him said that’s because he’s been told not to have any contact with them and without any contact he couldn’t.”

According to the report, no one has stated that Punk would apologize if he could or that he would not do so as there are those who believe that everyone should make amends, which many have suggested is “at least an attempt at a way.”