WWE Backlash 2023 Main Event Confirmed

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Apr 21, 2023

WWE Backlash 2023 Main Event Confirmed

During the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Dave Meltzer reported that Cody Rhodes vs Brock Lesnar will be the main event for WWE Backlash from San Juan, Puerto Rico,. Meltzer said:

“Backlash on 5/6 is confirmed for Cody Rhodes vs. Brock Lesnar as the main event plus Usos & Solo Sikoa vs. Matt Riddle & Kevin Owens & Sami Zayn. It is expected that Rey Mysterio & Bad Bunny vs. Damian Priest & Dominik Mysterio, or possibly a trios match involving them, would be the other major match. It’s a sold out show with about 17,000 tickets out.”

Meltzer also speculated on other matches:

“Nothing else seems clear other than Bianca Belair has a title match with Iyo Sky scheduled which has not been announced for television and Trish Stratus vs. Becky Lynch was pushed hard on Raw but was not confirmed for this PPV show.

As far as other champions, the women’s tag titles are defended on Smackdown this week as is the IC title, so if they are in play, that may happen this week. Austin Theory vs. Bobby Lashley vs. Bronson Reed could come out of the Theory vs. Lashley finish on Raw, but the feud seems far more like Lashley vs. Reed as a single.”

Cody Rhodes vs Brock Lesnar
The Usos & Solo Sikoa vs Kevin Owens, Sami Zayn & Matt Riddle

Source: Wrestling Observer Newsletter
