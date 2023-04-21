Update On Why WWE Is Bringing Back Night Of Champions

New details have emerged as to why WWE Night of Champions has replaced King & Queen of the Ring on Saturday, May 27, 2023.

WWE recently announced on social media, “The May 27th Premium Live Event in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia will now be WWE Night of Champions!” with no reason for the change. Night of Champions was a PPV name used by WWE from 2007 to 2015. In 2016 WWE switched to Clash of Champions which was historically used in NWA/WCW.

During the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Dave Meltzer reported that the reason for the change was a booking decision.

"The reason the 5/27 show in Saudi Arabia was changed from King & Queen of the Ring to Night of Champions was a booking decision. We were told it will become obvious why after the Puerto Rico show and in the build to the show."



Interestingly, the Universal Title reign of Roman Reigns will reach a milestone 999 days on the day of Night of Champions (May 27) which is leading to speculation that WWE creative could be working on something to do with Reigns reaching 1000 days.