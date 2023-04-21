WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

  

 

Goldberg’s Whopping WWE Saudi Arabia Match Salary Revealed

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Apr 21, 2023

Goldberg’s Whopping WWE Saudi Arabia Match Salary Revealed

During the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Dave Meltzer revealed Goldberg was paid around $2 million for each of his WWE matches that took place in Saudi Arabia. There is speculation AEW might want to sign Goldberg although they could not afford that amount per match. Meltzer said:

“We do know that Gary Roif, a wrestling promoter in Israel, was interested in promoting a Goldberg match in that country. A self-done tour sounds great but between the costs of doing it right and the lack of visibility if it’s not in WWE or AEW, it would end up being a disappointment.”

“My gut is that Tony Khan would love to do it, although the Sting retirement has to be his priority for this year. I’d think Khan would love to feature Goldberg in some fashion anyway, but Goldberg made so much money for so few matches in his WWE deal, reportedly $2 million for each of his Saudi Arabia matches, and for AEW, that kind of money per match simply isn’t cost-effective.”

Ronda Rousey Pushed To Be Involved In WWE WrestleMania Match Despite Injury

During the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter Dave Meltzer revealed Ronday Rousey is still not ready to return to the ring, but it was she [...]

— Ben Jordan Kerin Apr 21, 2023 01:36PM


Tags: #wwe #goldberg #saudi arabia

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram 

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/81661/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2023 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π
Developed by Krysti.Engineer