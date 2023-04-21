Goldberg’s Whopping WWE Saudi Arabia Match Salary Revealed

During the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Dave Meltzer revealed Goldberg was paid around $2 million for each of his WWE matches that took place in Saudi Arabia. There is speculation AEW might want to sign Goldberg although they could not afford that amount per match. Meltzer said:

“We do know that Gary Roif, a wrestling promoter in Israel, was interested in promoting a Goldberg match in that country. A self-done tour sounds great but between the costs of doing it right and the lack of visibility if it’s not in WWE or AEW, it would end up being a disappointment.”

“My gut is that Tony Khan would love to do it, although the Sting retirement has to be his priority for this year. I’d think Khan would love to feature Goldberg in some fashion anyway, but Goldberg made so much money for so few matches in his WWE deal, reportedly $2 million for each of his Saudi Arabia matches, and for AEW, that kind of money per match simply isn’t cost-effective.”