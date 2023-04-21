Ronda Rousey Pushed To Be Involved In WWE WrestleMania Match Despite Injury

During the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter Dave Meltzer revealed Ronday Rousey is still not ready to return to the ring, but it was she who pushed to be included in the WrestleMania match.

“The Rousey & Baszler chase of the women’s tag title is on hold because Rousey is still out of action with her broken forearm. She did WrestleMania because it was WrestleMania in Los Angeles but was clearly not ready and still isn’t ready to return. It was noted to us that her mentality regarding the injury was basically “F*** it,” she’s doing WrestleMania no matter what, basically because of her mentality from both herself and her mom regarding competing in real sports while injured.”

Prior to WrestleMania Rousey had the following to say on her injury:

“How do you train with no ACL or cartilage in your right knee as well as a fractured radius? Focus on what you CAN do – I have some of the most versatile training routines on earth, I need to do PT, build strength, retain flexibility, and train technique across multiple disciplines – sometimes all in a single session.”

“Well, after thousands of dislocations (I thought not tapping out to armbars and tearing ligaments was cool in my teens) my elbow finally fractured simply by slapping the mat in Rockford, Illinois- right before Wrestlemania.”

“The only thing saving these chicks now are the doctors not letting me compete. Well ladies, they can’t keep me away forever, I’m not moping, vengeance is coming.”