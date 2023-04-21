AEW Star Thinks Tony Khan "Might Be Half A Cyborg"

AEW star Shawn Spears was recently interviewed by Chris Van Vliet and gave his thoughts on his boss Tony Khan…

“I have never seen him yawn, so I’m assuming no (that he doesn’t sleep.) He might be half a cyborg, who knows? But that guy has a ton on his plate and just a steel trap of a mind. He remembers everything, every detail. When I first met him, we were having conversations. He’s like, ‘I remember the match you had.’ I forgot about it. I was like, ‘Really?’ ‘Yeah, it was in such and such a city.’ I’m like, ‘Holy sh*t. Are you just buttering me up?’ No, he remembers everything. But he’s not just like that with wrestling. I’ve walked into his office and I’ve seen him. He’s got his iPad, I hope I’m not gonna get in trouble for saying this, but he’s got his iPad set up. He’s watching a Jags game and he’s watching a Fulham game. He can multitask like no one I’ve seen before in the midst of putting a card together and getting everything done. What a sweetheart of a man. He gave me all the time in the world when my mom passed and now that Austin’s been born, I had all the time in the world to be home with my wife because it’s just us here. He’s just a good man, a busy man, but a good man.”