Eva Marie Has Spoken With WWE Studios, Update On Possible Return

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Apr 20, 2023

Eva Marie has posted a new YouTube video in which she gives another update on a possible return to WWE. She revealed the door is "always open" recently and now added:

"The talks of me coming back to WWE, it’s one of those things where, I know you guys want a yes or no answer, the truth is, it’s maybe. We have an ongoing relationship. I was just in talks with WWE Studios, talking about ideas and movies and TV. Obviously, that door is always open of potentially coming back. Who knows, Eva Marie could come back as a dark persona, dye my hair back to black. You never know. That’s what is so beautiful about WWE, it’s a character, you’re creating something to entertain you guys. To give you a cut and dry answer, it’s a maybe. I always love WWE. The fact that I’m in talks with them right now and currently is amazing."

Marie was released from the company in November 2021.

Source: fightful.com
Tags: #wwe #wwe studios #eva marie

