ECW Legend Doesn't Expect To Be Inducted Into The WWE Hall Of Fame

During an interview with PWMania, ECW legend Raven explained why he doesn't think he’ll every part of the WWE Hall of Fame and why being inducted into IMPACT Wrestling Hall of Fame means a lot to him:

“I’m not expecting that to happen. I don’t think they see me that way. I don’t think Vince sees me that way. And obviously, if he saw me in that light, he would have used me better when I was there, so yeah, that’s not happening. I would almost bet everything I own that I’m not going to be inducted this year or any year in the future. And I think that’s why the Impact thing means a lot to me.

Also the IMPACT thing they only do one person a year. So that means a lot too, because you’re not doing five, six people are you know, half a dozen. Well, I guess five or six is half a dozen.”