WWE Developing A New Show Titled "WWE Tall vs Small"

A WWE program will be appearing soon on USA Network, according to insider source WrestleVotes.

WrestleVotes revealed on Twitter that WWE and USA are working on a new kids' trivia show. The concept will see kids compete against WWE Superstars, with the working title for the show listed as "WWE Tall vs Small."

In related news, this season of Most Wanted Treasures will see WWE Hall of Famers Lita, Booker T and Mick Foley lead the search for WWE’s most iconic memorabilia. The season two premiere on April 23 will feature Steve Austin, and the April 30 episode will feature DX. The rest of the season will air through June 11 with air dates not yet decided. Those episodes will feature Randy Savage, Bret Hart, Roddy Piper, the Samoan Dynasty, Bill Goldberg, and Kurt Angle.