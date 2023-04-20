Original WWE Plans For Gable Steveson Revealed

Gable Steveson was once touted as the next big star in WWE, but little has been heard of him in recent months, and many wonder if he will ever appear on television again.

During the latest Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer explained:

“The original idea was he was gonna do college wrestling that season, which he did, and they were gonna bring him to a couple of Raws during the year. He wasn’t gonna wrestle, but he was gonna make appearances to build up his debut which was gonna be at WrestleMania. And yeah, never appeared, still hasn’t appeared…..He’d retired after winning the Olympic gold medal, actually after winning the NCAA Championship last year because he came back from the Olympics to win the NCAA Championship. Then he retired and he was gonna go into WWE and all that.

“Obviously that has not materialized. He did have the surgery to repair the Wolff’s Heart (Wolff-Parkinson-White syndrome), but his progress has not… he hasn’t lit the world on fire by any means and they haven’t put him on for that very reason. In January of 2022, over a year ago, I remember being told Gable Steveson is going to be fast-tracked to the main roster right after the college season is over and Bron Breakker was going to be called up pretty soon as well, which also didn’t happen.”