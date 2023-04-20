WWE Was Reportedly Very Interested In Recently Signed AEW Star

Komander recently signed with AEW which is being viewed as a big loss for WWE.
During the latest Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer explained Komander signing with AEW is a big deal considering his talent:
“They announced that Komander signed, which was another big one, because obviously, WWE wanted him and he is a guy who has a very unique talent and crowd-pleaser. When he did his moves, he was pretty over for a guy who has never won a televised match," Meltzer stated.
