WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

  

 

WWE Was Reportedly Very Interested In Recently Signed AEW Star

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Apr 20, 2023

WWE Was Reportedly Very Interested In Recently Signed AEW Star

Komander recently signed with AEW which is being viewed as a big loss for WWE.

During the latest Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer explained Komander signing with AEW is a big deal considering his talent:

“They announced that Komander signed, which was another big one, because obviously, WWE wanted him and he is a guy who has a very unique talent and crowd-pleaser. When he did his moves, he was pretty over for a guy who has never won a televised match," Meltzer stated.

Steve Austin Explains Why He Didn't Agree To Wrestle At WWE WrestleMania 39

During a recent interview with Sports Illustrated to promote his new show on A&E, Steve Austin discussed being contacted for WrestleMani [...]

— Ben Jordan Kerin Apr 19, 2023 05:38PM

Source: wrestlingnews.co
Tags: #wwe #aew #komander

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram 

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/81641/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2023 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π
Developed by Krysti.Engineer