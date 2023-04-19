WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Big E Provides Neck Injury Update After One-Year Scan

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Apr 19, 2023

Former WWE Champion Big E has not wrestled since March 2022 after suffering a broken neck during a match on SmackDown.

During the latest Battleground podcast, Big E discussed his current status following his one-year scan. He explained:

“It’s just a complicated fracture. I broke my C1 and C2 in two places, a Jefferson fracture is what it’s called. It just takes a little more time to heal. We just did the one-year scans after WrestleMania, it was a little later because of WrestleMania.

“We need to sit down with the doctors at some point and figure out what the next step is. From my perspective, I feel great, I have no function issues, no pain issues, I’ve been in the gym since two weeks after I broke my neck. I’m feeling great. Obviously, your neck has to be in a certain condition to deal with the rigors of being in the ring on a nightly basis.”

