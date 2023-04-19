Big E Provides Neck Injury Update After One-Year Scan

Former WWE Champion Big E has not wrestled since March 2022 after suffering a broken neck during a match on SmackDown.
During the latest Battleground podcast, Big E discussed his current status following his one-year scan. He explained:
“It’s just a complicated fracture. I broke my C1 and C2 in two places, a Jefferson fracture is what it’s called. It just takes a little more time to heal. We just did the one-year scans after WrestleMania, it was a little later because of WrestleMania.
“We need to sit down with the doctors at some point and figure out what the next step is. From my perspective, I feel great, I have no function issues, no pain issues, I’ve been in the gym since two weeks after I broke my neck. I’m feeling great. Obviously, your neck has to be in a certain condition to deal with the rigors of being in the ring on a nightly basis.”
⚡ WWE RAW Match Met With Positive Backstage Reaction
WWE management was reportedly very impressed with one match in particular from Monday's WWE RAW. Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful Select rev [...]— Ben Jordan Kerin Apr 19, 2023 05:31PM
Follow us on @WNSource
Follow us on Instagram
LIKE us on Facebook
⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com