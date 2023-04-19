WWE RAW Match Met With Positive Backstage Reaction

WWE management was reportedly very impressed with one match in particular from Monday's WWE RAW.
Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful Select revealed the match between Seth ‘Freakin’ Rollins and The Miz received “a lot of positive reception” backstage. This was Rollins’ first match since his victory over Logan Paul at WrestleMania 39.
Sapp also reported “Rollins and WWE have no issues” despite recent reports Rollins might leave the company when his contract is up.
