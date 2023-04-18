George Foreman Still Thinks About Getting Involved With WWE

Boxing legend George Foreman was recently interviewed by Bally Sports Network‘s Brandon “Scoop B” Robinson, during which he was asked if he ever considered joining WWE as a wrestler or in a creative position.
Foreman said, "I still think about it because some of my first original heroes came from wrestling and then mixed martial arts. If I had been in that, I would never have gone for the rope-a-dope stuff."
When asked who his favorite wrestlers are, he said "I had so many favorite wrestlers. Hulk Hogan and I became great friends. We even got into the ring together and…The Rock. The Rock is interesting. Do you know I sparred with his dad when his dad came over to spar with me way back in the 70s? He was a rock for real. His dad, muscular guy."
