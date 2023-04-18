WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
George Foreman Still Thinks About Getting Involved With WWE

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Apr 18, 2023

Boxing legend George Foreman was recently interviewed by Bally Sports Network‘s Brandon “Scoop B” Robinson, during which he was asked if he ever considered joining WWE as a wrestler or in a creative position.

Foreman said, "I still think about it because some of my first original heroes came from wrestling and then mixed martial arts. If I had been in that, I would never have gone for the rope-a-dope stuff."

When asked who his favorite wrestlers are, he said "I had so many favorite wrestlers. Hulk Hogan and I became great friends. We even got into the ring together and…The Rock. The Rock is interesting. Do you know I sparred with his dad when his dad came over to spar with me way back in the 70s? He was a rock for real. His dad, muscular guy."

