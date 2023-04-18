WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Top NXT Star Rumored For Main Roster Move During 2023 WWE Draft

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Apr 18, 2023

NXT call-ups to either RAW or SmackDown could be on the cards for the 2023 WWE Draft.

It appears Tyler Bate is one wrestler on the radar of WWE management once again. NXT UK was shut down last year and Bate was moved to the NXT brand in the United States. He is viewed very highly among his peers and WWE management.

The WRKD Wrestling Twitter account reports following his recent Main Event match with Dolph Ziggler, Bate has been mentioned within the company for a call-up during the WWE draft.

"After a well received match on Main Event against Dolph Ziggler, NXT’s Tyler Bate has been mentioned internally as a potential call up during the upcoming WWE draft."

Tags: #wwe #tyler bate #wwe draft #draft

