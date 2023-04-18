WWE RAW Viewership Remains Steady For 4/17/23

The viewership for this week’s WWE RAW is in. The show did almost identical numbers to the previous week.
Brandon Thurston of WrestleNomics reports the 3-hour broadcast on USA Network pulled in 1.815 million viewers, down from the 1.818 million viewers last week.
The key 18-49 demo came in at 0.58, down from the 0.59 rating last week. The show faced competition from the NBA. The show ranked#4 in the top 150 shows on cable for the night, down from the #1 ranking last week.
The hourly breakdown:
Hour 1 @ 8 PM: 1.945 million
Hour 2 @ 9 PM 1.919 million
Hour 3 @ 10 PM: 1.582 million
