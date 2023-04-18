WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WWE RAW Viewership Remains Steady For 4/17/23

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Apr 18, 2023

The viewership for this week’s WWE RAW is in. The show did almost identical numbers to the previous week.

Brandon Thurston of WrestleNomics reports the 3-hour broadcast on USA Network pulled in 1.815 million viewers, down from the 1.818 million viewers last week.

The key 18-49 demo came in at 0.58, down from the 0.59 rating last week. The show faced competition from the NBA. The show ranked#4 in the top 150 shows on cable for the night, down from the #1 ranking last week.

The hourly breakdown:

Hour 1 @ 8 PM: 1.945 million

Hour 2 @ 9 PM 1.919 million 

Hour 3 @ 10 PM: 1.582 million 

