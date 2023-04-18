WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Saraya Reveals Who She Would Like To Wrestle At AEW All In 2023

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Apr 18, 2023

During an interview with Raj Prashad of Uproxx, AEW star Saraya commented on the AEW All In 2023 event which will take place in London, England. She said the event has the vibe of WrestleMania 1 and it will e something really special.

Saraya gave two potential opponents she would like to wrestle at the event, Jamie Hayter and Mercedes Mone.

“I would love to face Jamie Hayter. That would be amazing, because she’s also from the UK — I’ve had the opportunity to be in a tag and triple threat, but not a singles match, and I would love that opportunity. Do we open that Forbidden Door? Mercedes Moné, I would love to face her there. That would be such a full circle moment. There’s so much opportunity there," she said.

Tags: #aew #all in #saraya

