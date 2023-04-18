WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Mercedes Mone Reveals She’s Learning Japanese And Moving To Japan Full-Time

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Apr 18, 2023

Mercedes Mone appears to have indicated where her future lies in pro wrestling.

During the most recent STARDOM event, the former WWE Superstar known as Sasha Banks successfully defended her IWGP Women’s Championship against Hazuki and AZM. She will defend her title again soon, against Mayu Iwatani on April 23.

This will be her final match under her current NJPW contract, with rumors that she will sign on for one more match.

On her Instagram story, Mone posted, "definitely moving full-time to" Japan and is attending classes to improve her Japanese language!

Will Ospreay Says He's Unsure How Long Next Run Will Be

Will Ospreay was recently cleared to return to the ring and has since posted a video on Twitter addressing his health and future in the [...]

— Ben Jordan Kerin Apr 17, 2023 04:05PM


Tags: #njpw #stardom #mercedes mone #sasha banks

