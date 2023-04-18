Mercedes Mone Reveals She’s Learning Japanese And Moving To Japan Full-Time

Mercedes Mone appears to have indicated where her future lies in pro wrestling.
During the most recent STARDOM event, the former WWE Superstar known as Sasha Banks successfully defended her IWGP Women’s Championship against Hazuki and AZM. She will defend her title again soon, against Mayu Iwatani on April 23.
This will be her final match under her current NJPW contract, with rumors that she will sign on for one more match.
On her Instagram story, Mone posted, "definitely moving full-time to" Japan and is attending classes to improve her Japanese language!
Mercedes Monè says she's moving to Japan full time and also planning to learn the Japanese language.
Yeah, she ain't going anywhere. pic.twitter.com/To9ikdbCVe
