Will Ospreay Says He's Unsure How Long Next Run Will Be

Will Ospreay was recently cleared to return to the ring and has since posted a video on Twitter addressing his health and future in the ring. Ospreay noted that he’s cleared to wrestle but he’s still experiencing some weakness in his arm.

“I got medically cleared two days ago. It’s a weird one. I’ve seen my physio now for about five weeks. I’ve got the range of motion back in my arm, the strength is there somewhat because I was able to complete four strength exercises apparently, I’m medically cleared. It does feel a lot better but there does feel like there’s still a lot of weakness in my arm, which obviously the sensible answer is to take a little bit more time off but over the last 48 hours I’ve been reminiscing and thinking about my 11-year career. It’s been incredible but the one thing that’s been constant, especially in these last few years is that the injuries have stacked up a lot more recently.”

Ospreay also noted there are some moves he can't do anymore and he not sure how long his latest ride will be:

“So having said that, I don’t know if this ride is going to be a long one, if everyone understands what I mean. I kinda think — and I’m from Essex, I didn’t think I’d reach this far in my career anyway. I’m just going to enjoy myself and hope for the best. I’m going to have to change things up a lot but I am going to come back. I’m going to compete to the best of my abilities to do this and much as I physically can. I don’t know how long this ride’s going to be, I’ll be honest with you guys. I hope you guys enjoy the ride, that’s all.”