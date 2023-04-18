Kevin Nash Reveals Honky Tonk Man Was "Hit And Miss" Sick With COVID

During the latest "Kliq This" podcast, Kevin Nash talked revealed he bumped into Honky Tonk Man recently after many years. He also revealed Honky Tonk has was very sick with COVID:

“I haven’t seen Honky Tonk, God, I can’t even remember the last time I saw him. I think maybe at a Con 5 or 6 years ago. There were times when we rattled each other, but we were just trying to keep something going between anybody that was still working. I ran into him and he was sitting. I walked right into the Pensacola, they only got like 10 gates, and right in the middle of it is this horseshoe hub little bar. The Lakers game was finishing up. I’m like, ‘Oh f**k man. This is sweet. I can sit right here.' I’m looking at the television screen. I looked over and they got this, she’s pouring, 305, I think is the area code down there, and it’s some blonde lager in a big 20 ounce glass. I’m like, ‘Oh f**k. That’s so me.’ I’m not paying any attention. I just sit down and I casually look to my left and there’s fu**ing Honky Tonk and I hadn’t seen him the whole weekend. He was so kind. He looked at me and goes, ‘Man, I’m just real sorry about what you had to go through’, and that was it. He didn’t go any further. I could see in his face the sincerity. People always like to say different things about Honky Tonk. I just remember when I did that Pediatric AIDS thing, I didn’t have to ask him. He was just there with his gear and willing to work. “

Nash added on Honky's health, “He got real sick with COVID. He was telling me like it was fu**ing hit and miss sick. I think we were at the same time. I was in Qatar and a couple places and he was over different places too where I think the strain was already out because there was a higher population of Chinese.”