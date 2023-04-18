WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Seth Rollins Has Released "Tyler Black" Merchandise

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Apr 18, 2023

Seth Rollins has been one of the most dominant WWE Superstars of the past decade, but longtime fans of his work will remember when he was known as Tyler Black.

Rollins has revealed on his social media today that through the Black and Brave store, a retro ‘Tyler Black’ shirt is available to purchase. Black and Brave Wrestling Academy is based in Davenport, Iowa and is run by Marek Brave and WWE’s Seth Rollins.

This is a very unusual move for a top WWE Superstar to sell their own merchandise, and something no doubt WWE has approved. 

