Seth Rollins Has Released "Tyler Black" Merchandise

Seth Rollins has been one of the most dominant WWE Superstars of the past decade, but longtime fans of his work will remember when he was known as Tyler Black.
Rollins has revealed on his social media today that through the Black and Brave store, a retro ‘Tyler Black’ shirt is available to purchase. Black and Brave Wrestling Academy is based in Davenport, Iowa and is run by Marek Brave and WWE’s Seth Rollins.
This is a very unusual move for a top WWE Superstar to sell their own merchandise, and something no doubt WWE has approved.
TYLER— BLACK×BRAVE (@BlackandBrave) April 18, 2023
F'N
BLACK
Retro t-shirt available at https://t.co/FITwaHJIOM now! pic.twitter.com/pe4rUsgbgw
