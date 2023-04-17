WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Preview For Tonight's WWE RAW - Brock Lesnar Responds To Cody Rhodes' Challenge

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Apr 17, 2023

Tonight’s WWE RAW airs live from the Simmons Bank Arena in North Little Rock, Arkansas.

RAW will feature the return of Brock Lesnar to address Cody Rhodes’ challenge for WWE Backlash. WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus will also be on the live broadcast to reveal why she turned on Becky Lynch last week.

WWE has announced the following card for the show:

- Seth Rollins vs. The Miz

- Brock Lesnar returns to respond to Cody Rhodes’ challenge for Backlash

- WWE United States Champion Austin Theory vs. Bobby Lashley in a non-title match

- WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus reveals why she turned on Becky Lynch

Latest On When Drew McIntyre Will Return To WWE

Drew McIntyre has missed the past two weeks of WWE SmackDown after suffering a loss to Gunther in a triple threat match also including Sheam [...]

Apr 17, 2023


