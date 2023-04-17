Preview For Tonight's WWE RAW - Brock Lesnar Responds To Cody Rhodes' Challenge

Tonight’s WWE RAW airs live from the Simmons Bank Arena in North Little Rock, Arkansas.

RAW will feature the return of Brock Lesnar to address Cody Rhodes’ challenge for WWE Backlash. WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus will also be on the live broadcast to reveal why she turned on Becky Lynch last week.

WWE has announced the following card for the show:

- Seth Rollins vs. The Miz

- Brock Lesnar returns to respond to Cody Rhodes’ challenge for Backlash

- WWE United States Champion Austin Theory vs. Bobby Lashley in a non-title match

- WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus reveals why she turned on Becky Lynch