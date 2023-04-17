WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

  

 

Latest On When Drew McIntyre Will Return To WWE

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Apr 17, 2023

Latest On When Drew McIntyre Will Return To WWE

Drew McIntyre has missed the past two weeks of WWE SmackDown after suffering a loss to Gunther in a triple threat match also including Sheamus at WrestleMania 39 on April 2.

Since WrestleMania, there has been much speculation about McIntyre's future with WWE with a number of reports indicating his contract with the company has months left and he has yet to sign a new deal.

According to Dave Meltzer in Wrestling Observer’s Daily Update, McIntyre won’t be returning to action "for at least a few more weeks based on word over the weekend."

On Wrestling Observer Radio, Melter added:

“He’s not gonna be back at TV next week, he’s not gonna be back for a couple more weeks.

“They announced the Madison Square Garden show which is in July, and he was not announced for that show either. But that’s not necessarily… I was just told it’s a couple more weeks. And we’ll see what happens from there.

“There is an injury, and there is a contract issue. Although the contract issue, his contract doesn’t come due for many, many months.

“But as far as signing a new deal, there’s nothing new. They’re still far apart.”

A New Angle Involving The Bloodline To Take Place On WWE RAW?

An interesting change in direction for both Bloodline and The Judgment Day looks set for Monday's WWE RAW on USA Network. According to WRKD [...]

— Ben Jordan Kerin Apr 16, 2023 05:42PM

 

Source: wrestletalk.com
Tags: #wwe #drew mcintyre

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram 

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/81596/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2023 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π
Developed by Krysti.Engineer