Latest On When Drew McIntyre Will Return To WWE

Drew McIntyre has missed the past two weeks of WWE SmackDown after suffering a loss to Gunther in a triple threat match also including Sheamus at WrestleMania 39 on April 2.

Since WrestleMania, there has been much speculation about McIntyre's future with WWE with a number of reports indicating his contract with the company has months left and he has yet to sign a new deal.

According to Dave Meltzer in Wrestling Observer’s Daily Update, McIntyre won’t be returning to action "for at least a few more weeks based on word over the weekend."

On Wrestling Observer Radio, Melter added:

“He’s not gonna be back at TV next week, he’s not gonna be back for a couple more weeks.

“They announced the Madison Square Garden show which is in July, and he was not announced for that show either. But that’s not necessarily… I was just told it’s a couple more weeks. And we’ll see what happens from there.

“There is an injury, and there is a contract issue. Although the contract issue, his contract doesn’t come due for many, many months.

“But as far as signing a new deal, there’s nothing new. They’re still far apart.”